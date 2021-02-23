Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced in January that he will be guest hosting an episode of "Jeopardy!" in the near future. Or I should say: "This Super Bowl champion will host an episode of Jeopardy!" Answer: "Who is Aaron Rodgers?"

On Tuesday, USA Today's Gary Levin reported that the QB will host the show for two weeks, beginning on April 5.

Rodgers confirmed hosting news on "The Pat McAfee Show" and noted that Alex Trebek was an idol of his.

"One of my idols growing up was Alex Trebek ... They're doing some guest-hosting spots. It's going to be released here very soon, but I had the opportunity to be one of those … I'm excited about the opportunity," Rodgers said.

Turns out at the time, Rodgers was supposed to still keep it quiet that he would be hosting.

"I may have jumped the gun a little bit, so I apologize to 'Jeopardy!' if they wanted to announce it," he said in a press conference. "I just got so excited on the show earlier. It just went down the last couple of days, us figuring it out. It is very exciting. It's for the offseason. We'll be even more excited when that opportunity gets a little closer, but, man, the show has been so special to me over the years."

This is not the first time the Packers QB has made an appearance on "Jeopardy!" He was on "Celebrity Jeopardy!" in 2015 and ended up winning and earning a $50,000 donation for his choice of a charity, which was the MACC Fund (Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer).