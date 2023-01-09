Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected from Green Bay's "Sunday Night Football" matchup with the Lions after shoving a Detroit trainer who was trying to treat running back D'Andre Swift. The incident occurred with just under eight minutes to play in the fourth quarter of the Packers eventual loss that ousted them from playoff consideration.

Jared Goff completed a short pass to Swift, who took the ball 2 yards to the Green Bay 9-yard line before going down awkwardly as he was tackled by Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell. Swift was down on the field in noticeable pain, which then led to a group of trainers coming out onto the field to tend to him.

As one tried to get through the scrum of players to Swift, he bumped into Walker, who then shoved him. Once the officials realized what Walker did, he was ejected from the game and the Packers were given a 5-yard penalty.

Before this ill-advised moment, Walker was having himself a strong game as he tried to keep Green Bay's playoff hopes alive, totaling seven tackles. After being ejected, Walker could be seen very emotional heading back to the locker room.

This is not the first time that Walker has let his emotions get the better of him to the point that he has been booted from a game. Back in Week 8, he was ejected after shoving a Bills practice squad player on the sideline after a play.

"That is unacceptable," head coach Matt LaFleur said of Walker's actions postgame. "I've got a much higher standard for our players than to do silly things like that. We've got a guy ejected twice. I don't think I've ever seen that in my career. We've got to be much more mentally tough. Any time our guys commit personal fouls I take that very personally because I think that's always a reflection of myself and the standards we set for these players. And we've got to be better and we've got to learn from that because that is unacceptable."

On Monday morning, Walker took to social media to publicly apologize for the incident.

"I want to apologize publicly about what happened Sunday night," Walker tweeted. "I reacted off of my emotions again and take full responsibility of making another stupid decision. Since then I've questioned myself on why did I do what I did when the trainer was doing his job!! I was wrong!! I understand I have to face everything that comes with the decision I've made and I'm definitely paying for it now.

"Also to explain my frustration in the tunnel. I wasn't upset about being kicked out, I just knew I messed up again and was wrong for what I did and couldn't believe I did it again. To the Detroit Lions and to the entire training staff including the person I did that too, I'm sorry."

Walker was the No. 22 overall pick by the Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft last spring out of Georgia. Coming into Week 18, he tallied 114 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles.