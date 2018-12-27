Packers' Randall Cobb shares scary details of recent concussion: 'I didn't know where I was'

Late during the Packers' season-ending loss to the Bears two weeks ago, receiver Randall Cobb endured a hard hit from Bears safety Eddie Jackson after making a key catch on third down. After immediately popping up onto his feet, Cobb remained on the field for the remaining three plays of the series, which concluded with Jackson picking off Aaron Rodgers to effectively end the game and officially end Rodgers' historic interception-less streak. We later learned that Cobb suffered a concussion on the play, which forced him to miss the Packers' Week 16 game against the Jets.

Ahead of the Packers' season finale against the Lions, which could be Cobb's final game with the Packers, Cobb spoke about the concussion for the first time, sharing scary details about how the injury impacted his memory.

"I didn't know where I was," Cobb said Thursday, per The Athletic's Josh Tolentino. "I didn't remember the three plays that happened before that. I had no clue about the interception until I got on the bus."

It's yet another example that concussions and more generally speaking, brain injuries remain the NFL's biggest player-safety issue. As you can see below, Cobb gave no indications that he was concussed in the moment.

While the officials sorted out the flag before making an announcement that Jackson wouldn't be penalized for the hit, Cobb rejoined his teammates near the line of scrimmage.

It's obviously concerning that Cobb stayed on the field for three more plays. It's also not a new problem.

Last year, Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett was allowed to return to the field after passing two concussion tests, but after the game, he started exhibiting signs of a concussion and was then placed in the protocol. The Seahawks were fined $100,000 after Russell Wilson bypassed a concussion test and returned to the field after taking a gnarly hit. Tom Savage, then of the Texans, endured a huge hit that left him twitching on the ground, but he was allowed to return. There was also an incident with Cam Newton and the Panthers in last season's playoffs.

The NFL has tried to improve the protocol in recent years, from giving concussion spotters the power to remove players from the field to the addition of a central unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant at the NFL command center. They also reformed the kickoff in an attempt to make one of the most dangerous plays safer -- and it appears to have mostly worked. But head injuries have persisted, which isn't at all surprising given the inherently violent nature of football.

It's worth noting that a study published earlier this year found that repeated hits to the head -- not concussions -- can lead to CTE, a degenerative brain disease. In 2015, a study found that 87 out of 91 deceased NFL players had CTE. In 2017, another study found that the brains of 110 of 111 former NFL players had CTE.