Allen Lazard, who caught six passes for 146 yards and a score in the Packers' Week 3 win over the Saints, is out indefinitely after undergoing core muscle surgery this week, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Green Bay, without Lazard, will look to keep its undefeated start intact Monday night against the winless Falcons.

A former undrafted rookie out of Iowa State, the 6-foot-5, 227-pound Lazard signed with the Packers in December of 2018 after spending most of his rookie season on the Jaguars' practice squad. After catching just one pass that season, Lazard caught 35 passes for 477 yards and three touchdowns last season. Lazard is currently the Packers' leading receiver, with 254 yards and two touchdowns on 13 receptions. Lazard's 19.5 yards per catch this season is over four yards over his career average.

With Lazard out, that will lead to more playing time for Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Darrius Shepherd and Malik Taylor. Valdes-Scantling has caught eight passes for 165 yards and a score through three games, while Shepherd and Taylor have yet to catch a pass.

The Packers did receive some positive news on Thursday when receiver Davante Adams, who missed last week's game with a hamstring injury, was a limited participant during practice. Adams is hoping that his hamstring will allow him to face the Falcons on Monday night.

Regardless, it appears that the Packers' offense may rely more on running back Aaron Jones, who has rushed for 303 yards and four touchdowns. He has also caught 10 passes for 95 yards and a score through three games.