Amari Rodgers lost the ball, and subsequently his punt returning job, during the Packers' Week 10 upset of the Cowboys on Sunday. Two days later, he's lost his job entirely. Just one year after entering as a third-round draft pick out of Clemson, the wide receiver was released by Green Bay on Tuesday, the team announced.

Rodgers, 23, arrived with high expectations because of the Packers' debated need for wide receiver help opposite Davante Adams, who was later traded, exacerbating the apparent hole, this offseason. He struggled to make an impact in his one-and-a-half seasons in Green Bay. Despite appearing in 16 games as a rookie, he caught just four of eight targets for 45 yards, while logging snaps as an occasional punt and kick returner. This year, he served as the Packers' primary return specialist but fumbled five times, including against Dallas, while remaining a relative nonfactor on the team's struggling offense.

Special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia all but confirmed after Sunday's game that Rodgers would be demoted from punt returning duties, but suggested the wideout still had a future in town.

"I really like Amari Rodgers," Bisaccia said, per PackersNews.com. "Jersey No. 8 has put himself, and put us, in some bad situations. You have to coach the man first, and then coach the player. So we have to go through both of those things when these situations arise."

Now, Rodgers will have to prove he can improve elsewhere. The receiver will be subject to waivers upon his exit.