Defensive lineman Jonathan Garvin is not having a 24th birthday to remember, but the internet may never let him forget it. On Friday morning, the Green Bay Packers wished Garvin a happy birthday on social media, just hours before releasing him.

Just before 9:00 a.m. ET, the Packers sent out a generic birthday announcement for Garvin, who had a large smile on his face in the photo. Unfortunately for Garvin, those warm feelings were short-lived as he was cut just a couple of hours later.

While speaking with reporters, head coach Matt LaFleur revealed that Garvin had been released, per Packers beat reporter Ryan Wood. Garvin was not a participant in much of Green Bay's offseason program.

Garvin, a seventh-round pick out of Miami in the 2020 NFL Draft, had served as a depth defensive lineman for the Packers over the last few seasons. In his three years with Green Bay, Garvin totaled 32 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 1.0 tackles for loss.

There is still a chance that Garvin's 24th birthday could end on a high note. After being released by the Packers, Garvin is now a free agent, so perhaps another NFL team will come calling and give him a shot in training camp.