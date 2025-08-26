Isaiah Simmons was once considered a can't miss prospect, as the do-it-all former Clemson star looked like the future of defensive versatility entering the 2020 NFL Draft. Now, going into his sixth season in the league, Simmons finds himself as a cut-day casualty in Green Bay as he failed to make the Packers' 53-man roster, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.

Simmons was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals, but the versatility that made him a star at Clemson has been something of a curse in the NFL. He never found a positional fit despite his talent, playing linebacker for his first three seasons in Arizona before trying out safety with the Giants after being traded for a seventh-round pick.

After two seasons in New York, he signed with the Packers in free agency, but will not be part of the Green Bay roster to start the season and will be looking for his fourth team in six seasons. The tantalizing tools -- a 4.39 40-yard dash and 39 inch vertical at 6'4, 238 pounds -- never materialized into the highly impactful football player he promised to be at the NFL level.

Teams and coaches are often willing to take a chance on a guy with those physical gifts, even when it hasn't worked out in other places, but Simmons is running out of time to prove he can figure it out at the NFL level. Simmons now waits to see if another team is willing to give him another opportunity in hopes they can be the ones to coax production out of that raw talent.