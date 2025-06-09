The Green Bay Packers have released two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander, the team announced Monday.

"In his seven seasons with the Packers, Jaire established himself as one of the premier players in the NFL at one of the game's most challenging positions," GM Brian Gutekunst said in a statement. "His contributions to our organization were felt on the field, in the locker room and in our community, and he will be missed. We appreciate all he gave and we wish him all the best moving forward."

The veteran is now free to sign with another team. The two sides previously agreed to explore trade options while working on a contract restructure. No deal materialized, however, and the Packers ultimately moved on. The timing and recent injury history could complicate the process of Alexander finding a new team for the upcoming season, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

Although Alexander developed into one of the NFL's premier cornerbacks, his availability became a growing concern. He missed significant time in three of the past four seasons, including back-to-back years in 2023 and 2024 when he appeared in just seven games each. Alexander also received a Week 17 suspension due to "conduct detrimental to the team," further clouding his long-term outlook in Green Bay.

A shoulder injury limited him to just four games in 2021, but he returned in 2022 to earn second-team All-Pro honors, reaffirming his status as a top-tier defensive back when healthy.

In seven seasons with the Packers, Alexander totaled 12 interceptions, 70 passes defensed and 287 tackles over 78 games. Green Bay signed him to a four-year, $84 million extension in 2022, briefly making him the NFL's highest-paid corner. Still just 28, Alexander will likely draw strong interest on the free-agent market.

The Packers selected Alexander with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.