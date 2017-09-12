Packers release, LaDarius Gunter, activate Geronimo Allison

LaDarius Gunter and the Green Bay Packers have parted ways.

According to the official NFL transaction wire, the Packers have released the veteran cornerback on Tuesday. In place of Gunter, the Packers have placed Geronimo Allison on the active roster after being suspended for one game.

Gunter signed with the Packers in 2015 as an undrafted free agent out of Miami. He played in eight games his rookie season and recorded two tackles.

In 2016, Gunter was promoted starter after Damarious Randall and Quinten Rollins suffering significant injuries. In 16 regular games with 15 starts, Gunter recorded 54 tackles, 12 passes defended and two forced fumbles.

The Packers will face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night in their first road game of the year. Make sure you’re in the loop – take five seconds to Sign up for our FREE Packers newsletter now!

This year, Gunter was pushed down on the depth chart when the Packers signed Davon House in March and they drafted Kevin King in April. In the Packers season opener vs. the Seattle Seahawks, Gunter played only two snaps.

Allison will be able to take part in the Packers second game of the season against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night. In 2016, Allison notched 12 receptions for 202 yard and two touchdowns.

Be sure to follow Brian Jones on Twitter: @BrianJones247