The Green Bay Packers are releasing two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander, CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones confirms. The two sides previously agreed to explore trade options while working on a contract restructure; however, no deal materialized, and the Packers ultimately moved on.

Although Alexander developed into one of the NFL's premier cornerbacks, his availability became a growing concern. He missed significant time in three of the past four seasons, including back-to-back years in 2023 and 2024 where he appeared in just seven games each. Alexander also received a Week 17 suspension due to "conduct detrimental to the team," further clouding his long-term outlook in Green Bay.

A shoulder injury limited him to just four games in 2021, but he returned in 2022 to earn second-team All-Pro honors, reaffirming his status as a top-tier defensive back when healthy.

In seven seasons with the Packers, Alexander totaled 12 interceptions, 70 passes defensed and 287 tackles over 78 games. Green Bay signed him to a four-year, $84 million extension in 2022, briefly making him the NFL's highest-paid corner. Still just 28, Alexander will likely draw strong interest on the free-agent market.

The Packers selected Alexander with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.