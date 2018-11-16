Packers reportedly concerned Jimmy Graham suffered broken thumb in loss to Seahawks

Not only did the Packers lose an important game to the Seahawks on Thursday night, but they may have lost an important contributor at a very inopportune time. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Packers fear tight end Jimmy Graham may have broken his thumb.

#Packers TE Jimmy Graham is having his thumb examined today, source said, and the team is concerned that it may be broken. It’s not clear what he’ll be able to play through, but more information from testing will help. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 16, 2018

Graham was seen running off the field during the game, holding his arm at his side. He had been injured while attempting to block on a running play, then started shaking his hand in apparent pain. The team tried to get his glove back on the hand but couldn't do it, and Graham ended up sitting out the rest of the night.

In the event Graham's thumb is broken and he can't play through it, Lance Kendricks and Marcedes Lewis will have to pick up the slack. They're better blockers than Graham, but neither is near the receiving threat he is. With Aaron Rodgers already down two top passing game options in Geronimo Allison and Randall Cobb, having to play without Graham for any extended period of time could really hurt.

Luckily for Green Bay, they have 10 days off until their next game, which is a date with the Vikings in Minnesota next weekend on "Sunday Night Football". The Vikes will be coming off a divisional game against the Bears, which will decide who holds first place heading into Week 12.

Listen to Bryant McFadden and Will Brinson break down the Thursday night game on Friday's edition of the Pick Six Podcast: