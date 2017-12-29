Packers reportedly make Davante Adams one of NFL's highest-paid receivers

Davante Adams will finish 2017 having missed the Green Bay Packers' final two games. The former second-round draft pick and No. 1 wide receiver is about to be paid like he lit up every game, however.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports via Twitter that Adams will sign a multi-year contract extension in Green Bay worth "roughly $14 million per year."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says the deal is actually for $58 million over four years, with $32 million to be paid out through 2019. That means Adams would be hauling in an average of $14.5 million per season over the life of the contract.

A four-year veteran, Adams was slated to hit free agency after the 2017 campaign, but now he's in line to become one of the NFL's highest-paid wideouts with the Packers. The Fresno State product led Green Bay's receivers this year with 74 catches, 885 yards and 10 touchdowns, but he never finished as the team's top target before 2017. His top statistical campaign came a year ago, when he fell just three yards short of a 1,000-yard season and posted 12 scores as one of Aaron Rodgers' favorite red-zone options.

Only six receivers currently make at least $14 million each season, according to Spotrac: Antonio Brown, DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green, Julio Jones, Dez Bryant and Demaryius Thomas. In advance of this offseason and whatever teams may have been waiting to dole out the cash for his services, Adams has reportedly found top dollar right at home.