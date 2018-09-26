Packers reportedly signing Bashaud Breeland after losing Davon House to injured reserve

Six months after losing a three-year, $24 million deal with the Panthers due to a failed physical, Bashaud Breeland has finally latched onto a new team. According to ESPN's Rob Demovsky, Breeland agreed to sign with the Packers on Tuesday.

Breeland is joining a banged up defense. Demovsky also reported that veteran cornerback Davon House is expected to land on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. The Packers also lost defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson to a season-ending ankle injury on Sunday while second-year cornerback Kevin King missed Week 3 with a groin injury -- not to mention quarterback Aaron Rodgers is playing through some sort of knee injury.

In Breeland, the Packers might be getting an absolute steal at this point in the calendar. In Washington for the first four years of his career, Breeland totaled eight interceptions, 59 passes defended, seven forced fumbles, and 211 solo tackles. The advanced statistics are also kind to him.

From @PFF on new #Packers CB Bashaud Breeland: Allowed 49.3 completion percentage and a passer rating of just 75.6 against his coverage in 2017. — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) September 25, 2018

Put it this way, he was good enough last season to land a $24 million deal with the Panthers in free agency. He just wasn't healthy enough. Breeland, who was recovering from a foot injury at the time, failed his physical, which negated his deal. He ended up having to wait until Week 4 to get signed, but he will get to join a Super Bowl contender. So he's got that going for him.

The Packers, though, are hurting. After their miraculous win over the Bears in Week 1, during which Rodgers hurt his knee, they've gone on to tie the Vikings and lose to the Redskins. They're suddenly behind the Bears in the NFC North. Their 1-1-1 record is less concerning than the injuries. Rodgers appears to be hobbled. Right guard Justin McCray won't be available in Week 4 due to a shoulder injury, according to Demovsky. Wilkerson is out for the season. King is banged up. It's been three weeks and injuries are already testing the Packers' depth.

Next up for the Packers is a home game against the Bills. That should, in theory, be a comfortable win, but then again, the Bills did just go into Wisconsin Minnesota and shock the Vikings.

Through three weeks, the Packers' defense ranks 23rd in both yards and points allowed.