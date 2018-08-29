Packers reportedly trade Aaron Rodgers' backup to Seahawks for sixth-round pick
Brett Hundley is heading from Green Bay to Seattle
With one move, both the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks have settled their backup quarterback situations.
According to multiple reports, the Packers are trading backup QB Brett Hundley to the Seahawks. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks will send a sixth-round pick in 2019 to Green Bay in the deal.
Hundley was the Packers' fifth-round pick back in 2015. He's worked behind Aaron Rodgers over the last few seasons, starting nine games for Green Bay a year ago while Rodgers missed time due to a broken collarbone. Hundley completed 61 percent of his passes at 5.8 yards per attempt, while throwing nine touchdowns against 12 interceptions and compiling a 3-6 record as a starter.
The Packers traded for former Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer earlier this offseason, and the Hundley trade makes it apparent that Kizer will be Rodgers' primary backup this season. Seattle making this move likely means that Hundley will back up Russell Wilson, taking over the role that had previously belonged to Trevone Boykin, and indicating a lack of full confidence in Austin Davis, whom they signed earlier this offseason.
Hundley is still 25 years old and it's possible he still has several years ahead of him in the league, but his subpar performance as a starter last season dramatically reduced his trade value. It was not too long ago that league insiders bandied about how the Packers could potentially trade him for a high pick to a team that needed to take a chance on a new starter; instead, they had to settle for a sixth-round selection.
