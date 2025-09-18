Packers tight end Tucker Kraft suffered a left knee injury in Thursday's practice and will be evaluated to determine the full extent of the ailment, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The injury is not expected to be a longterm issue.

Kraft is coming off a breakout game against the Commanders in which he caught six passes for 124 yards -- a career high and his first time over the century mark -- and a touchdown. He also caught a touchdown pass in Week 1 against the Lions and is one of just three tight ends with a touchdown in both games this season, along with the Zach Ertz of the Commanders Davis Allen of the Rams.

A 2023 third-round pick out of South Dakota State, Kraft leapt from 31 catches for 377 yards and two touchdowns in his rookie year to 50 catches for 707 yards and seven touchdowns last season, and his early-season performance portended yet another significant jump.

Any potential absence would be a difficult blow for the Green Bay offense, which lost wide receiver Jayden Reed to a fractured collarbone in the win over Washington. There's hope that Reed, who had surgery for that injury plus a prior foot injury and was put on IR, will return later this season.

Wide receivers Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks and Matthew Golden figure to see more targets, as does tight end Luke Musgrave, who would step into the starting role should Kraft miss time. Green Bay also has tight ends Ben Sims and John FitzPatrick on the active roster and Josh Whyle on the practice squad.