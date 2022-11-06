The Packers sustained a significant blow on their first offensive play during Sunday's game against the Lions. Receiver Romeo Doubs was carted off the field after sustaining an ankle injury. His return to the game is questionable. Doubs was injured after making an 18-yard reception.

Through eight games, Doubs was second on the Packers with 30 receptions for 296 yards and three touchdowns. A fourth-round pick April's draft, Doubs caught four passes for 62 yards and a score in the Packers' 27-17 loss to the Bills last Sunday night. Doubs caught at least one pass in all but one of the Packers' first eight games.

Green Bay has struggled to keep its receivers healthy this season. Allen Lazard and Christian Watson were active Sunday despite appearing on the injury report throughout the week. Lazard, Watson and fellow wideout Randall Cobb have each missed games this season due to injury.

The Packers reportedly tried to add to their receiving corps before last Tuesday's trade deadline, but to no avail. Green Bay was specifically interested in acquiring former Steelers wideout Chase Claypool, who ultimately landed in Chicago after the Bears gave the Steelers a second-round pick.

We'll provide an update on Doubs' status as soon as one is available.