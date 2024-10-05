Romeo Doubs' status on the Green Bay Packers injury report has been a peculiar development throughout the week. After not being listed at all on Wednesday, the veteran wide receiver was a non-participant in practice on both Thursday and Friday and was ultimately listed as doubtful for the club's Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The official reasoning for Doubs' status was simply listed as "personal," but there is a bit more that's since been revealed about the situation.

Specifically, as Sports Illustrated reports, Doubs skipped practice on Thursday and was not present on Friday because he is upset with his opportunities in the passing game.

The 24-year-old currently, who is currently on his rookie deal and signed through the 2025 season, has 20 targets on the season, which is the second most on the team behind both Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks, who both have 22 targets. Doubs' 12 receptions are tied for the second most on the team, and his 169 receiving yards trail only Reed. While Doubs doesn't have a receiving touchdown on the season, he has been targeted in the red zone three times through the first month. That's more than Reed (two targets) and Christian Watson (two targets), but Doubs does trail Wicks (four targets).

With Watson also listed as doubtful for this game with a high ankle sprain, it seemed as if Doubs would, at least temporarily, see an uptick in looks from Jordan Love in the passing attack in Week 5. Instead, the Packers will have to lean on their robust wide receiver room.

It's also worth noting the Packers were missing Love for essentially half of the time and were down to backup Malik Willis, which slowed the pass-catching opportunities. In the games that Love has started this season, Doubs has tallied 15 targets.

This is quite the conundrum the Packers find themselves in with their wide receiver, who seems unlikely to suit up as they head to Los Angeles to face the Rams.