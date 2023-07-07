AJ Dillon had aims of writing a book this offseason, and the Green Bay Packers running back has officially accomplished his goal. Dillon recently published "Quadzilla Finds his Footing," a children's book about a dinosaur.

In a tweet last edited in January of 2023, he wrote, "I'm going to write a children's book this off-season."

On Tuesday, Dillon will be hosting a launch party at the Johnson Tailgate Village, which is on the side of Lambeau Field. A signed copy of the book and a photo opportunity will be given to those who attend the event.

The book features a dinosaur named Quadzilla who hangs out with monster friends, but gets frustrated when he cannot do the monster's favorite things and struggles to find something he is good at. Seeing their friend upset, the monsters teach him football. The book aims to show the importance of friendship, teamwork and trying new things through playing the sport.

The name of the dinosaur comes from a nickname Dillon earned in 2020 from a standout game in which he had 124 yards and two touchdowns. The book is illustrated by Summer Morrison.

Dillon did not want the moral of the story to be like others, where the character finally finds the one thing they are good at and the book ends. He said it's about continuing to try new activities and experiences and making new memories with friends.

The story is similar to his own, a baseball player originally who was encouraged by his friends to try football, which clearly worked out. He continues to try new things in order to improve in the game of football.

The new father was inspired to write a book by the birth of his son, Algiers "Trey" Dillon III. Dillon loves to read and always joked that he would write a book one day. Preparing for his first child, Dillon wanted to be able to give his baby a unique gift, so he settled on a book.

"In preparation of becoming a father, I was thinking about my legacy, things that I could pass down to my son," Dillon said. "Although the story of my career and what I continue to do off the field hasn't been written yet, I thought it'd be a great project for the offseason and something that I'll be able to share with him and hopefully pass along the story of Quadzilla throughout our family for years to come."