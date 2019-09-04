Packers running back challenges Bears defense: 'Nobody is scared, everybody is mortal'

The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears are set to meet for the 199th time this Thursday night, as if the NFL's two oldest franchises needed even more ammunition for the first game of the league's 100th season. Leave it to Packers running back Jamaal Williams to add some fireworks to what already will be an entertaining kickoff game.

Williams and the Packers running backs will be tested against the Bears' run defense, which finished No. 1 in the NFC last year. The Packers had just 157 rushing yards in two games against the Bears last year, which doesn't bother Williams in the slightest.

"They're a good defense, but nobody is scared," Williams said, via the Packers website. "Everybody bleeds red. Everybody is mortal. We're going to play our game. We're going to play Packers football."

Williams started the season opener against the Bears in 2018, and had 15 carries for 47 yards (3.13 yards per carry). He was the backup running back to Aaron Jones in the Packers's second game against the Bears, when he had 12 carries for 55 yards and a touchdown. In two NFL seasons, Williams has 1,020 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 3.7 yards per carry.

Williams is expected to be the No. 2 running back to Aaron Jones heading into Thursday's opener. Jones finished with 728 yards and eight touchdowns, leading the NFL with 5.5 yards per carry.

The statements Williams made towards the Bears defense were bold, but Green Bay did lead the NFL in rushing yards per carry (5.0) last year. With a new head coach in Matt LaFleur and a healthy Aaron Rodgers, the Packers are displaying confidence heading into the season.

The Bears, however, may have some ideas of how to turn that confidence down a notch.