Packers safety coach takes plea deal for DUI charges
Darren Perry's BAC was .21 upon a blood test Dec. 17 of last year
Packers safety coach Darren Perry has plead no contest and will take a plea deal for an incident in December last year. Perry, 48, has been ordered to pay $956 and he cannot drive for eight months. Per Wisconsin laws, as it is Perry's first violation, the offense is not criminal but rather an ordinance offense.
Perry was charged with having a prohibited blood-alcohol level, deviating unsafely in his lanes and refusing a breathalyzer test. The following blood test drew an blood-alcohol level of .21. Perry's driving privileges will be revoked July 27 after his lawyer asked for a delay on the ban. Several charges were dropped in accordance to the plea deal.
