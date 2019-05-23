Packers safety reportedly trying to force trade after busy offseason for Green Bay at the position

It appears that Packers safety Josh Jones doesn't feel very wanted in Green Bay anymore.

According to ESPN.com, Jones has decided to skip the team's offseason training activities this week (OTAs) in hopes that he'll be able to force a trade. Jones apparently believes that it would be in the best interest of both parties if the Packers were to trade him just two years after selecting him in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur was asked about the situation on Wednesday, and although he didn't offer any details on whether or not the team might trade Jones, he did say that general manager Brian Gutekunst has the situation under control.

"Right now, I'm just going to focus on the guys that are here," LaFleur said. "I guess we'll cross that bridge when it comes. But that's something that I know Gutey has a good handle on."

The fact that Jones wants out of Green Bay isn't a huge surprise when you take a closer look at the situation. Two of the Packers' biggest moves this offseason came at safety, and it's pretty clear that Jones is starting to read the writing on the wall, and the writing is saying, "You're never going to play."

Back in March, Green Bay signed former Bears safety Adrian Amos to a four-year, $37 million deal. The Packers followed that up just over a month later by adding another safety during the first round of the NFL Draft when they traded up nine spots to select Darnell Savage Jr.

Although Jones did start five games for Green Bay in 2018, he was only on the field because the Packers didn't really have any other choice. Jones could have been a full-time starter in 2018, but he lost out a position battle to undrafted free agent Kentrell Brice. Jones didn't end up starting a single game until Brice was injured in November.

The Packers also could have put Jones in the starting lineup after trading away Ha Ha Clinton-Dix in October, but instead, the team decided to move Tramon Williams from corner to safety. Williams said he can understand Jones' frustration with the Packers, but he said his teammate needs to put the team first.

"I think anybody can understand the frustration," Williams said, via Packersnews.com. "But you also got to understand that any time you step in this building, it's always going to be team first. It's always going to be team first. So as long as you're not in this building, I think you'll hurt yourself. But whenever you're in this building, it's always team first. But I do understand his frustration, and as a player you have to do what you have to do. You have to some degree look out for yourself. I'll say this one more time: When you're in this building, it's always team first."

The problem for Jones is that he doesn't have much leverage with his trade demands. The 24-year-old is under contract for the next two seasons at a rate the Packers can afford to pay someone who's not on the field all that often ($850,000 base salary in 2019, $1.04 million base salary in 2020).