When the Buffalo Bills traded two first-round picks and a fourth-round pick to move up and select him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, the widespread expectation was that Sammy Watkins would be a star-caliber wide receiver. He was considered the top receiver prospect in his class after catching 240 passes for 3,391 yards and 27 touchdowns in three seasons at Clemson, and he had both great size at 6-1, 211 pounds and high-level athleticism.

Things have not exactly worked out that way. Watkins is still in the league after eight professional seasons, but he's been more of a complementary, No. 2-type wideout. His single-season career highs are 65 catches, 1,047 yards and nine touchdowns, and all of those marks were achieved within his first two years in the league. Watkins has been plagued by injury issues throughout his career, as he's missed at least three games due to injury in five of his eight seasons and has not played a full season since his rookie year.

Now in Green Bay after another injury-riddled and somewhat ineffective season with the Baltimore Ravens, Watkins sees an opportunity to re-establish himself.

"I told the coaches, 'My back is against the wall,'" Watkins said, per the team's official website. "My career hasn't been what I projected it to be."

Sammy Watkins GB • WR • 14 TAR 49 REC 27 REC YDs 394 REC TD 1 FL 1 View Profile

With the Packers having traded away Davante Adams and allowed Marquez Valdes-Scantling to walk in free agency, Watkins is now among a group of players vying for snaps and targets from Aaron Rodgers, along with Allen Lazard, 2022 draft picks Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, 2021 draft pick Amari Rodgers and longtime (Aaron) Rodgers favorite Randall Cobb, among others.

Watkins appreciated getting the opportunity from the Packers this offseason.

"To get that call definitely changed my whole outlook on coming into this season and how I want to play, and I just can't wait to get started," he said. "I'm not done yet. I feel like I got a lot more in my tank, a lot more football to be played at the highest level, and hopefully, I can be consistent and stay on the field."

For his part, Rodgers seems to be liking what he's seeing from Watkins and acknowledges that there's a chance for him to make an impact on this year's offense.

"I think it's important to get guys who have a lot to play for, and I think Sammy has the opportunity to continue and travel down a new path in his career," Rodgers said. "There's definitely going to be opportunities for him to make plays for us in this offense. I love the disposition, I really enjoy the person, and I think he has everything right in front of him to have as productive a year as he wants to."