The trade for All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons vaulted the Green Bay Packers to new heights and a 2-0 start to the 2025 NFL season.

Green Bay's defense allowed just 31 points combined in victories over the Detroit Lions, the 2024 NFL season's No. 1 scoring offense (33.2 points per game), and the Washington Commanders, the 2024 NFL season's No. 5 scoring offense (28.5 points per game). The Packers are also just the fifth team since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger to start 2-0 with wins against two teams with 12 or more wins from the previous season, according to CBS Sports Research.

2-0 start vs. 12-plus-win teams from previous season Season result 2025 Packers ? 2022 Bills 13-3 (lost in divisional round) 2002 Broncos 9-7 (missed playoffs) 2001 Dolphins 11-5 (lost in wild card round) 1982 Steelers* 6-3 (lost in wild card round)

* Strike-shortened 1982 season

After seeing how those seasons ended up, it's worth asking how long the Packers' pursuit of perfection in 2025 could last. Let's take a look by breaking down the vast majority of Green Bay's schedule to see where its first loss may occur.

Week 3 at Cleveland Browns

Record: 3-0

Browns starting quarterback Joe Flacco is now 40 years old, which should make it difficult for him to evade Parsons, Pro Bowl edge rusher Rashan Gary, former first-round edge rusher Lukas Van Ness and former first-round defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt. Cleveland won't be able to keep up with Packers quarterback Jordan Love and the deep passing offense, as Love leads the NFL in air yards per pass attempt (12.5).

Week 4 at Dallas Cowboys

Record: 4-0

Parsons (back) will likely be close to playing a full snap count by the end of September, and the Packers will likely be unable to drag him off the field at AT&T Stadium on "Sunday Night Football." He also has the benefit of practicing regularly against all of the Cowboys starting offensive linemen with the exception of first-round rookie Tyler Booker. That intel will likely make a major difference.

Love also returns to the scene of the crime where he set Packers franchise records for single-game playoff yards per pass attempt (13.0) and single-game passer rating (157.2). Yes, he did that against now-Commanders head coach Dan Quinn's defense, but he and Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur also have a history with new Dallas defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. Eberflus served as the head coach of the NFC North rival Chicago Bears, and Love shredded Eberflus' defenses. Packers roll once again at JerryWorld.

Packers QB Jordan Love vs. Matt Eberflus as Bears head coach Stats W-L 3-0 Comp Pct 72.4% (55/76) Pass YPG 274.0 Pass Yards/Attempt 10.8 TD-INT 6-1 Passer Rating 128.3 Times sacked 3

Week 5: Bye

Record: 4-0

Week 6 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Record: 5-0

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has never really had outstanding offensive lines in Cincinnati, which will spell doom against Parsons, Gary and Co.

Week 7 at Arizona Cardinals

Record: 6-0

The Packers tore the Cardinals apart in Week 6 last season at Lambeau Field in a 34-13 victory. Love shredded the Cardinals' secondary to the tune of 258 yards, four touchdowns and an interception on 22 of 32 passing. Love has looked much more poised and displayed a higher level of decision-making thus far in 2025. Expect a similar result this season.

Week 8 at Pittsburgh Steelers

Record: 7-0

The Aaron Rodgers reunion game arrives. At the age of 41 years old, Rodgers doesn't have nearly enough mobility like he did in his prime to evade Parsons and the Packers pass rush. Also, the Steelers run game led by Jaylen Warren likely won't be enough to provide enough offensive balance to keep Pittsburgh out of clear passing downs.

Plus, Love is a much more dangerous quarterback than Fields through the air. This is a game that could remain close early before Green Bay pulls away late.

Week 9 vs. Carolina Panthers

Record: 8-0

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is 1-13 in his career as a starter on the road, which is the second-worst road winning percentage (.071) as a starting quarterback among players with double-digit road starts since 1950. Parsons racked up seven quarterback pressures and two sacks on Young in Week 15 last season with the Cowboys.

Carolina also allowed 179.8 rushing yards per game last season, the worst by a team since the 1987 Atlanta Falcons. It continued that trend in a Week 1 loss at the Jacksonville Jaguars, allowing 200 yards rushing. Packers Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs should feast.

Week 10 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Record: 9-0

This game could truly go either way. However, one of the memorable moments from the Eagles' wild card round win over the Packers last season was Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts standing in the pocket for days before throwing an 11-yard touchdown to Jahan Dotson on his first throw of the day.

That type of throw likely doesn't happen with Parsons as a part of the Packers' pass rush. Hurts struggled to connect with No. 1 option A.J. Brown, who had one catch for eight yards on a single target, in the Eagles' 24-20 Week 1 home win over the Cowboys. Yes, it's only one game, but this is being written before Philadelphia takes the field in Week 2. Green Bay gets its revenge playing at Lambeau Field instead of Lincoln Financial Field.

Week 11 at New York Giants

Record: 10-0

It's unclear whether 36-year-old Russell Wilson or first-round rookie Jaxson Dart will be the Giants' starting quarterback at this time of the year. Either way, it will be a rough day for whoever is under center because the Giants' offensive line isn't equipped to handle the Packers' pass rush.

Week 12 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Record: 11-0

Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy is essentially a rookie in terms of his on-field experience after tearing his meniscus in the 2024 preseason. Dealing with the type of pressure Parsons and Co. can generate, especially at home, could be problematic with the first-year starting quarterback. Love has been up-and-down against Brian Flores' Vikings defense, but building a lead early behind Jacobs and the defense should help Love have an efficient game.

Week 13 at Detroit Lions

Record: 12-0

The Packers whooped up on the Lions' offense in Week 1 in a 27-13 victory in which Detroit couldn't find the end zone until 55 seconds remained in the game. Detroit's offense should look much more coherent at this point in the season after getting many more reps playing for new offensive coordinator John Morton. However, that won't change Parsons' ability to blow by Lions All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell that he put on tape in Week 1.

Week 14 vs. Chicago Bears

Record: 13-0

The Packers did lose their last game played against the Bears in Week 18 last season, but it was an afternoon in which LaFleur rotated Love and backup quarterback Malik Willis in and out in an effort to keep Love healthy for the postseason. That's also why Jacobs only received six carries. Although, he did run through Chicago's defense on those attempts for 44 yards (7.3 yards per carry) and a touchdown. Jacobs wears down the Bears defense with a full workload this time.

Week 15 at Broncos

Record: 14-0

Broncos second-year quarterback Bo Nix is fresh off a career-high three turnovers in Week 1 in a narrow victory over the Tennessee Titans at home. He won't fare well against Parsons, Gary and Co.

Week 16 at Bears

Record: 15-0

Love has never lost a start at Soldier Field. He'll carve up Chicago's secondary after nearly a full season with first-round pick Matthew Golden, and tight end Tucker Kraft making an All-Pro push.

Week 17 vs. Baltimore Ravens

Record: 15-1

Defending two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and future Pro Football Hall of Famer Derrick Henry is a tall task. Jackson is a much more slippery rusher and scrambler to defend against than the bruising Hurts, and his ability to evade defenders will be the difference in what will be Green Bay's first loss of the 2025 season.

Week 18 at Minnesota Vikings

Record: 15-2

Like Week 18 last season, LaFleur will get his starters some run, but he won't go full tilt with his roster with Green Bay having locked up the NFC's top seed and home-field advantage by now. The Vikings will be in the wild card mix, and their urgency will be the difference in deciding this outcome.