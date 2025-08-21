Joint practice season is just about over, but the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks wanted to end training camp with a bang. During Thursday's joint practice, the two teams engaged in roughly a dozen skirmishes, according to ESPN, but there were two fights that neared brawl territory.

After one play, Packers offensive tackle Zach Tom was seen throwing punches with Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV and cornerback Devon Witherspoon, while other players jumped in. Tom was ejected from practice.

Check out what happened, here:

Tom says the fight began when Jones tried to enter the Packers' huddle to engage with a Green Bay player.

"It's already disrespectful that they're in our huddle," Tom said, via ESPN, "and then somebody gets hit while we're in the huddle. Got to have some pride, you know?"

Packers quarterback Jordan Love, who did not practice as he continues to recover from thumb surgery, apparently said this was one of the bigger fights he's seen in his NFL career.

"I think when you get both sidelines clearing, it's tough," Love said. "Try your best to break it up and things like that, but it's going to happen, man. I don't know. There's no answer for that."

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold had perhaps the best response when asked what he does when practice devolves into fisticuffs.

"I'm getting right in there, man," Darnold said. "That's my time to shine. I'm getting right in the middle of it."

The Packers and Seahawks will play their final preseason game at Lambeau Field on Saturday afternoon. Seahawks rookie quarterback Jalen Milroe will start and play the entire game.