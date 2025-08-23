The Green Bay Packers will host the Seattle Seahawks in the final week of the 2025 NFL preseason on Saturday. The Packers are coming off a 23-19 win over the Colts to improve to 1-1 in the preseason. The Seahawks defeated the Chiefs, 33-16, to improve to 1-0-1 in the 2025 NFL preseason. Jordan Love (thumb) is out for the Packers. Jalen Milroe will start and play much of the game at quarterback for the Seahawks.

Kickoff from Lambeau Field is set for 4 p.m. ET in Green Bay. The Packers are 3-point favorites in the latest Packers vs. Seahawks odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 37.5.

White consistently crushes the NFL: He went 718-623-37 on ATS picks from 2017-24, returning more than $3,200 to $100 players as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert in against the spread picks, nailing his predictions on the NFL odds. He is 77-32-2 (+3989) in his last 111 ATS picks in Packers games.

Here are R.J. White's best bets for Packers vs. Seahawks on Sunday:

Packers -1.5 first half (-120)



Packers -3

Seahawks team total Under 17.5 (-130)

Packers -1.5 1H spread (-120)

Packers -1.5 1H spread (-120)

White's top pick for this contest is Packers -1.5 on the first-half spread. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Green Bay healthy starters will play, but of course, that doesn't include Love, who had thumb surgery after an injury suffered in the preseason opener. Love is expected to be healthy for Week 1, though. Malik Willis will likely start at quarterback surrounded by the first team offense, while the Seahawks are expected to rest their starters.

"If this was the regular season, the Packers would assuredly be bigger favorites in this game and in the first half, so the fact that we're likely looking at an even bigger talent disparity in the first half makes this a strong play for me," White told SportsLine. "Malik Willis has plenty of experience running the offense and played well while filling in for Jordan Love last year, though he hasn't been as effective in the preseason. He should fare better against Seattle's second unit, while I expect Jalen Milroe, who is set to feature for the entire game for Seattle, to struggle early against the Packers' better players."

Caesars Sportsbook is offering Packers -1.5 in the first half at -120 odds.

Packers -3

White leans toward the Packers still covering for the game, but he's especially confident when Willis is on the field. The Packers could build an early enough lead in the first half to hold onto after going deeper into their depth chart later on.

"I would still lean to the Packers on the full-game spread, but I'm less confident in their backups than I am in Milroe," White said. "That being said, Seattle's success last week against the Chiefs came largely with Drew Lock on the field, and since we're getting Milroe the entire way, there's a strong possibility the Seahawks are unable to backdoor a cover if the Packers build up a first-half lead." The Packers are 3-point favorites.

Seahawks Team Total Under 17.5 points (-130)

Milroe has completed 9 of 15 passes for 107 yards this preseason heading into a matchup where he'll play the entire game. Seattle scored just three points in Milroe's three drives last week, despite Seattle scoring 33 points. The other 30 points came off drives led by Sam Darnold and Drew Lock, or through defensive and special teams scores. White doesn't have faith in Milroe leading Seattle to enough points with reserves as a rookie in his first preseason.

"If forced to take a full-game total play, I'd probably lean slightly to Over 37 based on the first two preseason games for each team," White said. "But then I look at Milroe starting the entire game for the Seahawks without the normal starting lineup to support him and believe they'll struggle to top 17 points. That means I should probably be looking Under 37.5 (-115) on the full-game line if anything, but I see this as the stronger total play, even having to pay the -130." The Seahawks Under 17.5 total points is listed at -130 odds.

