Jaire Alexander has been one of the Green Bay Packers' best players when healthy. The problem for the star cornerback has been staying on the field. Alexander's injury history has been an increasing source of frustration for Packers brass, according to ESPN, and as such, the All-Pro is likely to play elsewhere in 2025.

"There are strong indications that Alexander's time with the Packers will end without him playing another down" in Green Bay, wrote Rob Demovsky. "Multiple team sources have privately expressed their frustration with Alexander's inability to stay healthy and/or play through injuries."

The sentiment comes after Alexander played just seven games in 2024, marking the second straight season in which he missed at least 10 games due to injury. The former Pro Bowler also played just four games in 2021. His frequent unavailability sparked public concern from general manager Brian Gutekunst at the start of this offseason, with Gutekunst telling reporters Alexander's absences have been "tough on the player [and] tough on the organization," which signed the cornerback to an $84 million extension in 2022.

Alexander, meanwhile, declined to speak with reporters at the close of the Packers' 2024 campaign, noting he had "nothing good to say," per ESPN, and didn't know if he'd return to the team in 2025.

The former first-round draft pick, who had a career-high five interceptions the last time he played a full season, might still draw interest as a potential trade chip. Green Bay could also save money by outright releasing the oft-injured defender; cutting Alexander before June 1 would instantly free up $6.8 million, while designating him a post-June 1 release would save more than $17 million against the 2025 salary cap.