The Green Bay Packers pulled off the near-impossible: being a playoff team in the first two seasons of their post-Aaron Rodgers rebuild.

Amazingly enough, Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst and his front office assembled what became the second-youngest playoff team (2024) and the youngest playoff team (2023) of the past 45 NFL seasons. Those results are signs of a promising start, but entering Year 3 of the post-Rodgers makeover, a Packers fan base accustomed to success thanks to the franchise's NFL-most 13 championships, Green Bay is salivating for a deep playoff run. Yes, the Packers' four-season conference championship appearance drought is one of the league's shortest, but the Super Bowl trophy is named after Green Bay Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach Vince Lombardi.

Quarterback Jordan Love and his young supporting cast have done well in the wake of Rodgers' 2023 exit to the New York Jets, but with just a little more assistance in some critical areas of need, the Packers could take another leap. Green Bay didn't produce any yards from scrimmage by anyone older than the age of 26 in 2024, which is how they totaled the third-most scrimmage yards (6,435) by players 26 or younger in a single season in NFL history, according to CBS Sports Research.

Some of the Packers' top needs are at some of football's most valuable spots: wide receiver, cornerback and edge rusher. The cornerback position likely needs to be addressed regardless of if two-time Pro Bowler Jaire Alexander is on the team in 2025 because his contract may cause a divorce in the 2026 offseason. OverTheCap.com projects Green Bay to have just $6,148,395 million in effective cap space in the 2026 offseason, the eighth-fewest in the NFL at this moment in time.

With that in mind, here is a seven-round mock draft for the Packers' 2025 draft class, which currently consists of eight selections.

Obligatory note: The Packers have not selected a wide receiver in the opening round of the draft since taking Javon Walker 20th overall out of Florida State in the 2002 NFL Draft.

Team needs: CB, DL, EDGE, WR, OT, IOL, (backup) RB

Packers seven-round mock draft

Round 1, Pick 23 Derrick Harmon DL Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th TACKLES 45 SACKS 5.0 FF 2 INTS 0 Three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark showcased some slippage in his production in 2024 at the age of 29. That's why Oregon Ducks 2024 second-team All-Big Ten defensive lineman Derrick Harmon ends up being the pick here. He produced the most quarterback pressures at the defensive tackle in college football (55) and the No. 2 quarterback pressure rate by a defensive tackle (10.7%). His height-weight measurables (6-foot-4, 313 pounds) are reminiscent of Clark's. Harmon could line up alongside Clark and become his long-term successor. Round 2, Pick 54 Darien Porter CB Iowa State • Sr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 63rd POSITION RNK 8th TACKLES 18 SACKS 0 FF 0 INTS 3 Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander's long-term Packers future is uncertain, and this pick of Iowa State cornerback Darien Porter is an insurance/depth pick as a result. Gutekunst and the front office should love him given his stellar NFL Scouting Combine performance: he totaled a 9.99 relative athletic score for his all-around efforts, the fourth-best of any cornerback combine performance out of 2,752 corners since 1987. His addition should level up Green Bay's secondary in a big way. Round 3, Pick 87 Savion Williams WR TCU • Sr • 6'4" / 222 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 138th POSITION RNK 17th REC 60 REYDS 611 YDS/REC 10.2 TDS 12 TCU wide receiver Savion Williams is a physical marvel: he measured in at 6-4, 222 pounds and ran a 4.48 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. His ceiling given those gifts are high. He definitely needs refinement as a route runner, but he's electric once he gets the ball in his hands after the catch. TCU used him as a running back and Wildcat quarterback through the season. Head coach Matt LaFleur is the type of playcaller who could get creative in a fun way with this type of talent. Round 4, Pick 124 Jaydon Blue RB Texas • Jr • 5'9" / 196 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 264th POSITION RNK 28th RUYDS 730 YDS/ATT 5.4 REYDS 368 TDS 14 Packers 2024 third-round pick running back MarShawn Lloyd's rookie year was derailed by injuries as he suited up for just one game last season. Green Bay makes an insurance pick of sorts for Lloyd by taking Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue in the fourth round. He's much lighter than Lloyd (196 pounds vs. 220 pounds), but as his 4.38 40-yard dash indicated, Blue has speed that can kill, especially running routes out of the backfield. He could be a nice complement to Josh Jacobs. Round 5, Pick 159 Seth McLaughlin IOL Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 305 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 295th POSITION RNK 15th The fifth-year senior won the Rimington Trophy as college football's best center, but he missed the final six games of Ohio State's national championship season after tearing his Achilles in practice. That's why Green Bay is able to grab him this late in the draft. McLaughlin is phenomenal at helping the offensive line make immediate adjustments pre-snap thanks to outstanding football IQ. His technique is strong, and he could be a great backup for new Green Bay center Elgton Jenkins, following the latter's transition from left guard. Round 6, Pick 198 Jalin Conyers TE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 236th POSITION RNK 15th REC 30 REYDS 320 YDS/REC 10.7 TDS 7 Texas Tech tight end Jalin Conyers was one of the most explosive tight ends at the combine, registering a 4.74 40-yard dash while measuring in at 6'3 1/2" and 260 pounds. The 2024 second-team All-Big 12 tight end also leaped to a 35.5" vertical jump and a 10'1" broad jump. Sure, he's slightly undersized in the height department, but as a third tight end, he's a decent value in the sixth round. Round 7, Pick 237 Smael Mondon Jr. LB Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 224 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 128th POSITION RNK 5th TACKLES 57 SACKS 3.0 FF 0 INTS 0 The Packers go back to the Georgia Bulldogs defensive well, and select linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. here. His physical traits (4.58 40-yard dash and 10'10" broad jump while measuring in at 6-2, 224 pounds with 31 3/4" arms) are elite. Mondon could take a leap with an improvement in reading his run fits, but his speed is a magic eraser. He's also solid on passing downs, both in coverage and blitzing. Perhaps defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley could mold him into a starting-caliber player. Round 7, Pick 250 Joshua Gray OT Oregon State • Sr • 6'5" / 299 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 188th POSITION RNK 15th Joshua Gray produced a 9.36 relative athletic score, and he has position versatility, having registered plenty of starts at both left tackle and left guard at Oregon State. He's a strong depth add at the end of the draft for Green Bay's offensive line.

The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.