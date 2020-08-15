Watch Now: Time to Schein: Davante Adams expected the Packers to draft a receiver but that 'wasn't the case' ( 1:19 )

The Green Bay Packers are making sure Kenny Clark is sacking quarterbacks at Lambeau Field for years to come, inking him to a four-year, $70 million contract extension, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The contract makes Clark the highest-paid nose tackle in NFL history and the 12th-highest paid defensive player in the NFL. The deal includes a $25 million signing bonus.

In terms of interior defensive linemen, Clark's $17.5 million average annual salary is the fourth-highest for his position in the league, per Over the Cap. Clark only trails Aaron Donald ($22.5 million), DeForest Buckner ($21 million), and Chris Jones ($20 million) in that category.

Clark will make $37 million in the first two years of the deal with no deferral on the signing bonus, per Schefter. He is signed with the Packers through the 2024 season as a result of the extension. Clark, a 2016 first-round pick, was scheduled to play on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract of $7.69 million this season.

With Clark now locked up long-term, the Packers can turn their focus to left tackle David Bakhtiari, who is on the final year of his contract in 2020 while carrying a $14.7 million cap charge. Other key Packers players slated to reach free agency next offseason include offensive lineman Corey Linsley, running back Aaron Jones and cornerback Kevin King.

One of the best nose tackles in the game, the 24-year-old Clark recorded a career-high 62 tackles, six sacks, seven quarterback hits and a forced fumble for the Packers last season. Clark finished with 15 pressures while earning his first Pro Bowl appearance. Among nose tackles, Clark led the league in sacks in 2019 with two more than than Javon Hargrave (who finished with four sacks last season).

Clark has recorded 12 sacks over the last two seasons, which is tied for 10th amongst all defensive tackles. His 117 tackles are seventh in the league, and his 17 tackles for loss are tied for eighth in that stretch. Clark has totaled 16.5 sacks in four NFL seasons, recording 26 quarterback hits and four forced fumbles. He started all 44 games he played in the past three seasons.