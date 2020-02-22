Packers sign kicker Mason Crosby through 2022 with $12.9M extension, per reports

Less than a month before free agency, the consensus top kicker available has come off the market, with the Green Bay Packers re-signing Mason Crosby on Saturday to a three-year contract extension, as first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 35-year-old Crosby, who's spent his entire 13-year NFL career in Green Bay, was set to test the market on March 18. But now he'll stay put as the league's third-highest-paid kicker, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, thanks to a new deal worth an estimated $12.9 million through 2022. Crosby will get almost half that total, roughly $6 million, in 2020 alone, per Pelissero.

Only the Baltimore Ravens' Justin Tucker ($5 million per year) and the San Francisco 49ers' Robbie Gould ($4.75 million) are set to average more salary per season than Crosby moving forward.

A sixth-round draft pick of the Packers back in 2007, Crosby hasn't missed a single game since coming into the NFL, and he's coming off a 2019 season in which he converted a career-high 91.7 percent of field goal tries, connecting on all but two of 24 attempts. The league's leading point-scorer as a rookie, when he hit all 48 extra-point attempts in addition to 31 of 39 field goals, Crosby has converted at least 25 FGs in seven different seasons and five times converted at least 85 percent of his tries for a career percentage of 81. He was also perfect during Green Bay's Super Bowl XLV victory, making one field goal and three PATs.

A product of Colorado, Crosby last earned an extension with the Packers in 2016, signing a four-year, $16 million deal.