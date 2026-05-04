Tyrod Taylor, a veteran NFL quarterback and former Pro Bowler, is continuing his career with the Green Bay Packers, as confirmed by CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones. Jones will back up Jordan Love.

Taylor, who will turn 37 in August, carved out a lengthy NFL career after being a sixth-round pick back in 2011. The 2026 season will mark Taylor's 16th in the NFL, with the Packers being his eighth team. While he has mostly served as a backup, Taylor was a three-year starter with the Bills and has a 2015 Pro Bowl nod to his career resume.

Taylor spent the previous four seasons in the Big Apple. He spent two years with the Giants before spending the last two seasons with the Jets. Taylor went 2-3 as the Giants' starter in 2023 and was 1-3 as the Jets' starter in 2025.

Tyrod Taylor NYJ • QB • #2 CMP% 59.7 YDs 779 TD 5 INT 5 YD/Att 5.81 View Profile

Taylor wasn't the only backup quarterback who found a new team on Monday. Skylar Thompson, who spent the 2025 season in Pittsburgh, is reportedly expected to compete for the backup job behind Lamar Jackson in Baltimore.

Based on Monday's transactions, it appears there may be increased movement among teams signing backup quarterbacks. With that in mind, here's a ranking of the best available backup quarterbacks.

5. Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers PIT • QB • #8 CMP% 65.7 YDs 3322 TD 24 INT 7 YD/Att 6.67 View Profile

Rodgers ranks this low because he undoubtedly still wants to be a starting quarterback and there is a team -- the Steelers -- that wants him to be their starter. There is, however, the possibility that Rodgers remains unsigned and another team suffers a quarterback injury sometime over the next month or so.

Rodgers has until July 22 to negotiate with other teams after the Steelers placed the unrestricted free agent tender on Rodgers late last month. Pittsburgh has the right to match any offer.

4. Desmond Ridder

Desmond Ridder GB • QB • #4 CMP% 43.2 YDs 173 TD 1 INT 1 YD/Att 4.68 View Profile

Ridder was reportedly released after the Packers reached an agreement with Taylor. He will now try to find his seventh team in five years.

Still just 26, Ridder was the Falcons' third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Prior to the NFL, Ridder had a successful college career at Cincinnati, leading the Bearcats to an undefeated regular season in 2021 and a berth in the College Football Playoffs.

As a rookie, Ridder split his four starts and went 6-7 as the Falcons' starting quarterback in 2024. He started just one game for the Raiders in 2024 and spent parts of the 2025 season with the Bengals, Vikings, and Packers. In all, Ridder has accumulated an 8-10 record in the NFL. He's played in 25 regular-season games and has thrown 16 touchdowns, 14 interceptions and has completed 63.6% of his passes.

3. Anthony Richardson

Anthony Richardson IND • QB • #5 CMP% 50.0 YDs 9 TD 0 INT 0 YD/Att 4.5 View Profile

While he is still technically with the Colts, Richardson was nonetheless included on this list based on the chances that Indianapolis trades him sometime this offseason. Richardson's situation certainly qualifies him as "available" for a low price. Given the scarcity of quality backups currently available, someone should eventually make the right phone call to the Colts.

Turning 24 this month, Richardson still has time to turn his career around. And while things in Indianapolis clearly haven't gone as planned, he has still generated a winning record during his brief time with the team. A fresh start with a new team might be what Richardson needs in order to realize his potential.

2. Cooper Rush

Cooper Rush BAL • QB • #15 CMP% 65.4 YDs 303 TD 0 INT 4 YD/Att 5.83 View Profile

While last year was a disaster, Rush has a solid overall body of work as a starting quarterback in the NFL. Given his previous success, it's safe to say that Baltimore just wasn't a good fit.

Prior to last season, Rush posted a 9-5 record in Dallas, including a 4-1 mark in 2022. He split his eight starts in Dallas in 2024 while throwing a career-high 12 touchdowns against five interceptions.

1. Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson NYG • QB • #3 CMP% 58.0 YDs 831 TD 3 INT 3 YD/Att 6.98 View Profile

Wilson may soon be off the market as he and the Jets recently met. Wilson, 37, said at the end of the 2025 season that he wanted to play in 2026.

It appears that Wilson is open to being a backup at this stage of his career. He started the 2025 season as the Giants' starting quarterback, but he was benched in favor of then-rookie Jaxson Dart after he and the Giants started 0-3. Just two years ago, Wilson won six of his first seven starts with the Steelers. But his lack of diversity in the passing game (he relied too much on moon balls and check-down passes) led to Pittsburgh losing its final five games.