If anyone ever asks you to face off against an NFL player in a tackling drill, please say no. Not only will you lose, but you'll lose badly, and if you need proof, just check out what happened to the mascot for the Kenosha Kingfish over the weekend.

The mascot was on hand for a celebrity softball game that featured several Packers players, including Jordan Love and A.J. Dillon. At some point during the night, someone thought it would be a good idea to have the Kingfish mascot go up against Dillon in an Oklahoma drill.

If you're not familiar with the Oklahoma drill, the rules are pretty simple: Two players lay down on their backs about five yards away from each other. After they're settled in, someone blows a whistle and once that happens, all hell breaks loose. In the drill, one player has a football ball and the other player tries to tackle him.

In this case, Dillon was given the ball and the poor Kingfish mascot was given the job of tackling him. An NFL player against a giant fish is about as big of a mismatch as you can possibly have in an Oklahoma drill, and as you can imagine, things did not go well for poor Elvis (That's the mascot's name, although he probably doesn't remember his name or anything else about his life after what transpired during the drill).

OK, that's enough build up, let's watch the video.

Oh my word.

At the two-second mark in the video, you can already tell things are going to be a disaster for poor Elvis. At that point, Dillon is already on his feet while Elvis still has one hand on the ground. At the three-second mark, Elvis has left the building and when I say that Elvis has left the building, I mean just Elvis' head.

As of Monday afternoon, a total of six million people had viewed the video.

One of those six million was Dillon's teammate, David Bakhtiari, who saw the video on Twitter. You can see his reaction below.

Fortunately, 9-1-1 wasn't actually needed.

As bad as things looked for poor Elvis, he actually came away uninjured. The guy in the costume, Trey Meier, did an interview with The Athletic, and in that interview, he revealed that he only got the wind knocked out of him.

"The one thing that I was worried about when I got hit, I was like, 'I've got to get my head back on,'" Meier said. "I got the wind knocked out of me a little bit, but I got up right away. I got my head back on, and I'd say that's the only thing I regret, my head coming off, because there are now a couple kids in the stands who just saw Elvis without a head."

The man got knocked into another dimension and his only thought was to get his head back on so he wouldn't scare any little kids. That's a pro's pro. This guy should be voted mascot of the millennium.

And just for fun, here's one more angle of the violence.

Dillon definitely looks ready for training camp, which is good news for him, because he'll be reporting to camp with the rest of Green Bay's veterans in just eight days (July 26).

The 24-year-old Dillon, who is going into his third-year with the Packers, actually led the team in both rushing yards (803) and rushing touchdowns (five) last season.