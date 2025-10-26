A pair of division leaders meet when the Green Bay Packers take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in NFL Week 8 'Sunday Night Football' at 8:20 p.m. ET from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. The Packers (4-1-1) lead the NFC North, while the Steelers (4-2) are on top in the AFC North. The game will showcase the Packers present quarterback in Jordan Love and their former starter in future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers for the Steelers.

Love has been solid, completing 69.3% of his passes for 1,438 yards and 10 touchdowns with two interceptions for a 108.1 rating. He has also rushed 24 times for 110 yards. Rodgers, meanwhile, has completed 68.6% of his passes for 1,270 yards and 14 touchdowns with five interceptions for a 105.0 rating. There are several NFL player props one could target for these stars, or you may find value in going after other options like Josh Jacobs, Romeo Doubs or Tucker Kraft of the Packers, or Jaylen Warren, Jonnu Smith or DK Metcalf of the Steelers. Before betting any Packers vs. Steelers props for Sunday Night Football, you need to see the Packers vs. Steelers prop predictions powered by SportsLine's Machine Learning Model AI.

New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets instantly if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop.

For Packers vs. Steelers NFL betting on 'Sunday Night Football,' SportsLine AI has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided Steelers vs. Packers prop picks. You can only see the Machine Learning Model player prop predictions for Packers vs. Steelers here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Packers vs. Steelers

After analyzing the Packers vs. Steelers props and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the SportsLine's Machine Learning AI says Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers goes Over 219.5 passing yards (-114). With an average of 229.1, Rodgers has gone over his passing yard line in six of his last 10 games. Rodgers should have a little more juice as well this week as he faces the team he played 18 years for. In the Oct. 16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, he completed 23 of 34 passes for 249 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions.

In six starts this season, Rodgers has surpassed 230 yards three times. Green Bay's defense allowed 236 yards passing in last week's win over the Arizona Cardinals. The Packers have allowed more than 230 yards in two of the past three games. The SportsLine Machine Learning Model projects Rodgers to have 257 passing yards and gives this prop a 4.5-star prop rating. See more NFL props here.

New users can also target the latest Underdog promo code, good for $100 in site credits when you play $5 with the promo code CBSSPORTS2 in select states.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Packers vs. Steelers

In addition, the SportsLine Machine Learning Model says another star sails past his total and has 11 additional NFL props that are rated 4.5 stars or better. You need to see the Machine Learning Model analysis before making any Packers vs. Steelers prop bets for Sunday Night Football.

Which Packers vs. Steelers prop bets should you target for Sunday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Packers vs. Steelers props, all from the SportsLine Machine Learning Model.