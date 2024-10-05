The Green Bay Packers have suspended wide receiver Romeo Doubs for one game for what they say is conduct detrimental to the team. The veteran pass catcher was a non-participant at practice on Thursday and Friday for what the team listed as personal reasons and originally designated as doubtful for the team's Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Since then, there has been a bit more revealed about the situation. Specifically, as Sports Illustrated reports, Doubs skipped practice on Thursday and was not present on Friday because he is upset with his opportunities in the passing game. That failing to show up seems to have led to this suspension.

"Unfortunately, we had to make the difficult decision to suspend Romeo for this week's game," general manager Brian Gutekunst said in a statement released by the team. "His decisions and actions during the week negatively impacted the team and required us to take this action. While we are certainly disappointed, we are confident that we will be able to move forward in a positive manner. Romeo is a valuable member of our team and we look forward to welcoming him back next week."

The 24-year-old currently, who is currently on his rookie deal and signed through the 2025 season, has 20 targets on the season, which is the second most on the team behind both Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks, who both have 22 targets. Doubs' 12 receptions are tied for the second most on the team, and his 169 receiving yards trail only Reed. While Doubs doesn't have a receiving touchdown on the season, he has been targeted in the red zone three times through the first month. That's more than Reed (two targets) and Christian Watson (two targets), but Doubs does trail Wicks (four targets).

Romeo Doubs GB • WR • #87 TAR 20 REC 12 REC YDs 169 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

With Watson also listed as doubtful for this game with a high ankle sprain, it seemed as if Doubs would, at least temporarily, see an uptick in looks from Jordan Love in the passing attack in Week 5. Instead, the Packers will have to lean on their robust wide receiver room.

It's also worth noting the Packers were missing Love for essentially half of the time and were down to backup Malik Willis, which slowed the pass-catching opportunities. In the games that Love has started this season, Doubs has tallied 15 targets.

This is quite the conundrum the Packers find themselves in with their wide receiver, who is now barred from joining them in Week 5.