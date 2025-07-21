The Green Bay Packers and starting right tackle Zach Tom have agreed to a four-year, $88 million contract extension with a max value of $92 million, according to NFL Media. The deal includes a $30.2 million signing bonus, the largest for an offensive lineman in NFL history.

The move comes just days before the retirement of Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy, who is set to retire July 25 after nearly 18 years on the job.

The 26-year-old Tom was entering the final year of his rookie contract. A 2022 fourth-round pick, Tom became a full-time starter in 2023, the year that saw Green Bay make a surprise run to the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. Tom made 17 regular season starts again last year while helping the Packers make it to the playoffs for a second straight year.

One reason for optimism for all 32 NFL teams entering training camp: Why you should be excited for 2025 season Tyler Sullivan

Tom's addition to the starting lineup coincided with Jordan Love's ascension as the team's starting quarterback. With Tom's help, Love has quickly emerged as one of the NFL's top passers. The Packers expect a big year from Love in 2025 after injuries hampered him for the majority of the 2024 season.

While some of the fan base feels that Murphy and GM Brian Gutekunst should have been more aggressive in free agency, the Packers did make significant roster moves this offseason, especially during the draft, when they acquired multiple playmakers on offense (specifically Matthew Golden, the first wideout the Packers drafted in Round 1 since 2002) while also adding depth on the offensive and defensive lines. Green Bay's biggest free agent splashes were the acquisitions of former 49ers guard Aaron Banks and former Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs.

Those moves continued on Monday with the record-setting extension of Tom.

"I am serious about Super Bowl possibilities," Murphy recently wrote while responding to a fan's criticism that he and the front office didn't do enough this offseason. "We have a young team (two years in a row, the youngest team in the League with two playoff appearances) that is well-coached and should make significant progress this year."