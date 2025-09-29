This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

This weekend was a great one for sports fans. Whether you like watching golf, football, baseball or hockey, there was something for everyone. The Ryder Cup concluded, the NFL is left with just two remaining undefeated teams, college football saw upsets, the MLB regular season wrapped up and we found out who the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show performer will be.

There's a lot to get to, so let's not waste any time.

🏈 Five things to know Monday

⚾ Do not miss this: MLB playoff picture

The 2025 Major League Baseball regular season ended Sunday and there now is a full postseason bracket. It was certainly a chaotic year, with so many contending teams experiencing a rollercoaster season with so many notable highs and lows.

After 162 games, it's all led to this.

In the American League, No. 3 Cleveland Indians face the No. 6 Detroit Tigers and the winner of that series faces the No. 2 Seattle Mariners. The No. 1 Toronto Blue Jays face the winner of the rival series between the No. 4 New York Yankees and the No. 5 Boston Red Sox.

In the National League, the Philadelphia Phillies took the No. 1 seed. They face the winner between the No. 4 Cincinnati Reds and the No. 5 Los Angeles Dodgers. The No. 3 San Diego Padres take on the Chicago Cubs and whoever wins the series will meet the No. 1 Milwaukee Brewers.

And here are the final MLB Power Rankings of the regular season.

Phillies (2) Dodgers (3) Brewers (1) Yankees (5) Blue Jays (4)

🏈 Micah Parsons returns to Dallas to face Cowboys; Chiefs trounce Ravens

The Bills and the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles are the only two teams that remain undefeated through four weeks.

Some big losses from previously 3-0 teams this week include the 49ers falling to the Jaguars, the Chargers losing to the Giants, the Colts losing to the Rams and the Buccaneers losing to the Eagles.

The Ravens and Chiefs represented one of the biggest games as two AFC powerhouses with MVP quarterbacks got off to slow starts. The Ravens had the wind knocked out of their sails and things didn't get easier for them when Lamar Jackson went down with a hamstring injury.

Mahomes threw four touchdowns in the Chiefs 37-20 win and the Ravens fell to 1-3 on the season.

The Packers and the Cowboys represented the other big one. It was Micah Parson's first trip back to AT&T Stadium since Dallas and Jerry Jones traded him. Unlike the AFC battle, this game was a lot closer and took overtime. It was so close, we didn't even get a winner.

A last second field goal by the Packers in regulation forced overtime and after a Cowboys field goal put Dallas up by three, Green Bay made it 40-40 with a field goal as time expired in OT. This marks the second-highest scoring tie in NFL history.

Here's a look at some grades for teams around the league this week:

Patriots : A

: A Falcons : A-

: A- Steelers : B

: B Saints : C+

: C+ Titans : F

: F Ravens: F

🏈 College Football top 25 poll, Week 5 recap

The college football season ramped up with conference play and this weekend did not disappoint. Six AP Top 25 teams fell, including three AP top-five teams, marking the earliest that three top-five teams fell on the same day since 2008.

No. 17 Alabama and No. 6 Oregon upset No. 5 Georgia and No. 3 Penn State, respectively, putting themselves in the national conversation.

Here are the top five teams from the AP Top 25 poll for Week 5, with first-place votes in parentheses:

Ohio State (46) Oregon (16) Miami (4) Ole Miss Oklahoma

Here's a look at some of the winners and losers from the weekend:

Winners:

Alabama: The Crimson Tide defeated Georgia, 24-21, on the road, with QB Ty Simpson throwing for 276 yards and two touchdowns.

The Crimson Tide defeated Georgia, 24-21, on the road, with QB Ty Simpson throwing for 276 yards and two touchdowns. Superstar receivers: Wide receivers had an incredible weekend, from Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson finishing with 126 yards and two touchdowns, to Kansas wideout Emmanuel Henderson getting the school's first 200-yard game since 2017.

Losers:

Penn State coach James Franklin: Penn State lost in double-overtime to Oregon, putting Franklin at 2-21 against AP top-six opponents.

Penn State lost in double-overtime to Oregon, putting Franklin at 2-21 against AP top-six opponents. LSU offense: Ole Miss shut down the Tigers offense, who put up just 254 total yards and failed to score 20 points for the third time in as many games against Power Four opponents.

For a full look at the winners and losers from this week, along with extensive analysis from CBS Sports experts, click here.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

📺 What we're watching Monday

🏒 Preseason: Flyers at Bruins, 7 p.m. on ESPN+

🏈 Jets at Dolphins, 7:15 p.m. on ESPN

🏈 Bengals at Broncos, 8:15 p.m. on ABC