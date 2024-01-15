The Green Bay Packers have joined the New England Patriots in NFL playoff lore. By virtue of Sunday's 48-32 win over the Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay has tied New England for the most wins in playoff history with 37.

Green Bay tied New England while also moving past the Steelers, Cowboys and 49ers, who are each tied with 36 postseason wins. The Steelers can get their 37th playoff win if they can defeat the Bills in Monday's Super Wild Card Weekend showdown in Buffalo. The 49ers will look to add to their postseason win tally next weekend in the divisional round against the Packers.

Green Bay's first playoff win occurred way back in 1936, when the Packers won their first NFL title. Green Bay won its first playoff games under Hall of Fame coach Curley Lambeau before enjoying a historic decade of success under fellow Hall of Famer Vince Lombardi in the '60s. Green Bay won five NFL titles during the decade that included the first two Super Bowls.

The Packers franchise fell on some dark times before Brett Favre and Mike Holmgren came to town in 1992. What followed was a return to glory that included one Super Bowl win and back-to-back trips to the big game.

When the Favre era ended, Aaron Rodgers took the mantle and led the Packers to their fourth Super Bowl at the end of the 2010 season. The first regular season of the post-Rodgers era was a surprising one for the Packers, who made the playoffs with former first-round pick Jordan Love under center.

All but seven of New England's postseason wins came with Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. The duo won 30 playoff games together from 2001-18. That run also included six Super Bowl wins and nine trips to the Super Bowl. New England won three playoff games in 1985 en route to the franchise's first Super Bowl appearance (a loss to the Bears in Super Bowl XX). Under Bill Parcells, the Patriots won a pair of playoff games in 1996 while reaching the franchise's second Super Bowl (a loss to the Packers in Super Bowl XXXI).