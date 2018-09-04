Packers tight end gets scare on cut day after falling victim to cruel texting prank

If you think you had a stressful holiday weekend, just wait until you hear what happened to Packers tight end Robert Tonyan.

For a bubble player like Tonyan, cut day is one of the most stressful days in the NFL and that's because you can be released at any moment. Unfortunately for Tonyan, someone decided to add slightly more stress to his weekend by pulling a prank on him.

With NFL cuts deadline set for 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, Tonyan thought he was in good shape, because by the time 1:30 p.m. rolled around, he still hadn't heard from the Packers. With his roster spot seemingly safe, Tonyan decided to relax a little bit by playing video games with teammate Jake Kumerow, and that's when it happened: Tonyan received a text asking him to bring his iPad to Lambeau Field.

"I just handed [Kumerow] the phone and he goes, 'Noooooooo,'" Tonyan said, via ESPN.com. "I was like, 'Man I didn't even get a call. I got a text.'"

Although both players were skeptical of the text -- the Packers generally call any players they're going to cut -- Tonyan still made his way to Lambeau.

"I guess Jake talked to his agent and he was like, the text message seemed suspicious," Tonyan said. "But in that moment you're not thinking that. You're thinking, 's---.'"

After Tonyan arrived at Lambeau field, that's when things got really weird. At the stadium, he was met by Packers tight ends coach Brian Angelichio, who had no idea why Tonyan showed up to Lambeau with his iPad playbook.

"I saw coach Ang first, and he was like happy to see me," Tonyan said. "And I'm like, 'All right, you're happy to say bye? That's unfortunate.'"

Tonyan then started making his way around the stadium and that's when things got even weirder.

"I went up there and they were like, 'Congratulations,'" Tonyan said. "I'm like, 'What the hell is going on? Why is everyone happy up here? I'm coming in to turn in my stuff. I got the text.'"

Yes, Tonyan got "the text," but the thing about the text is that it didn't come from the Packers. Basically, someone pranked Tonyan to tell him he was cut, even though he wasn't actually cut. The team's director of security eventually looked into the matter and discovered who sent the text, but wouldn't reveal the person's name, according to ESPN.com.

It's a good thing Tonyan made the team, because no only would it have ruined his day if he had been cut, but it also would've ruined his mom's birthday.

"It was good to give her that call and give her that birthday present," Tonyan said. "So now I've actually got to get her an item. It was nice to call her and share an emotional moment with her. ... She's been there for me since I've been playing in middle school. For it to be on her birthday, I can't be thankful enough."

After spending part of last season on the Packers' practice squad, the former Indiana State player will now officially be heading into 2018 as part of the team's active roster.