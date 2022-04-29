The Green Bay Packers selected two defensive players in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft in Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt out of Georgia, making it the second time in four years they selected two defensive players on opening night. Green Bay also took two defenders in 2019, and it worked out, as the Packers are reportedly picking up the fifth-year options on both players.

According to two reports from ESPN -- Jeremy Fowler and Rob Demovsky -- the Packers are exercising the fifth-year options on the contracts of linebacker Rashan Gary, and safety Darnell Savage. Gary, who was selected with the No. 12 overall pick out of Michigan, is locked in for $10.89 million in 2023, while Savage, who went No. 21 overall out of Maryland, will make $7.9 million in 2023, per Spotrac.

Gary was bumped up to full-time starter in 2021, and had a career year. In 16 games played, he recorded 47 combined tackles, 28 QB hits, 9.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. In the postseason loss vs. the San Francisco 49ers last season, he recorded two sacks. Savage has been a key contributor on Green Bay's defense since his rookie year, and he's recorded 193 combined tackles, 26 passes defensed and eight interceptions in 46 career games played over three years.

The Packers view both players as legitimate starters moving forward, and proved it with these transactions.