The Green Bay Packers are parting ways with a former No. 4 overall draft pick, as NFL Media reported Monday that the team plans on releasing veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins before Monday night's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Watkins will go on waivers.

Watkins signed a one-year deal with the Packers this offseason, and caught 13 of 22 targets for 206 yards in nine games played with three starts. Watkins missed four games early in the year due to a hamstring injury, and wasn't effective since returning to the lineup in Week 7. In fact, Watkins hasn't played more than seven offensive snaps in either of the Packers' past two games.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, taken by the Buffalo Bills, is someone who should draw some interest around the NFL, as a contender could be interested in adding a speedy veteran who could contribute to a playoff run. The 29-year-old hasn't crossed 450 yards receiving since 2019, but still has some tread left on the tires. Any team that claims Watkins would take on the rest of his contract, which includes $186,667 in base salary, plus $19,411.67 for each game he's active in the regular season, per NFL Media.

The Packers were Watkins' fifth NFL stop, following seasons with the Bills, Rams, Chiefs and Ravens.

As for the Packers, they are set to move forward with Allen Lazard, Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Randall Cobb at wide receiver.