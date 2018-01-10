Packers to reportedly hire former Browns coach Mike Pettine as defensive coordinator

The Green Bay Packers have found their new defensive coordinator. Just days after parting ways with longtime DC Dom Capers, the Packers are preparing to hire former Cleveland Browns coach Mike Pettine, according to a report from ESPN.com's Adam Schefter.

The Packers were reportedly interested in several other candidates, including Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin (the Lions blocked an interview), Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio (the Bears are attempting to retain him but it was reported that the Packers were expected to interview him), and Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley (they requested permission to interview him). They interviewed internal candidates such as safeties coach Darren Perry, cornerbacks coach Joe Whitt Jr. and assistant head coach/linebackers Winston Moss over the weekend, as well.

Prior to being hired by the Browns, Pettine worked as a defensive coordinator for five years. He was Rex Ryan's defensive coordinator with the Jets from 2009 through 2012, then worked under Doug Marrone with the Bills in 2013. He had previously risen through the ranks of the Ravens organization, working his way up from coaching assistant to outside linebackers coach before heading to New York along with Ryan in 2009.

Pettine lasted just two seasons with the Browns, compiling a 10-22 record before being replaced by Hue Jackson, who has gone 1-31 in two seasons since. He runs a base 3-4 defense with a lot of flexibility, which is a fit for Green Bay, and his units in both New York and Buffalo performed extremely well. He wasn't necessarily a "hot" name on the market this offseason because his stint in Cleveland ended poorly and he's been out of the league since, but he has a very good track record and, given the right personnel, should find success.