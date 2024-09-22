The revenge game is on, as the Green Bay Packers will start Malik Willis at quarterback vs. the Tennessee Titans in Week 3 while Jordan Love continues to rest his sprained MCL. Willis was traded by the Titans to Green Bay on roster cutdown day last month. Now, he gets a chance to start against his former team.

Love worked out Sunday morning at Nissan Stadium, but when Green Bay released its inactives list, Love was included.

Willis scored his second-ever victory as a starter last week against the Indianapolis Colts in the Packers' home opener, 16-10. He completed 12 of 14 passes for 122 yards and one touchdown, and also rushed six times for 41 yards. Josh Jacobs spearheaded Green Bay's offensive attack with 151 rushing yards on 32 attempts.

You can expect the Packers to again rely on the ground game vs. Tennessee, but the Titans enter Week 3 with the No. 1 defense in the NFL (206.5 yards of total offense allowed per game). The Titans boast a formidable defensive front led by Jeffery Simmons.

"At the end of the day, since I've been here in Tennessee, and I've been preaching this message since I've been here since that's kind of what got brought to my attention. No one runs the ball on the Tennessee Titans defense," Simmons said this week, per AtoZSports Nashville. "I think our mindset is, and one of our defensive goals this week is to stop the run. So, no matter who has the ball in their hand, we have to swarm to the ball and make sure everybody gets to the ball. And, quite frankly, we need to get the ball off 'em."

As for Love, he will get another week to rest his knee. The new $220 million man was a limited participant in every practice session this week, so it's possible he returns next week when the Packers host the rival Minnesota Vikings.