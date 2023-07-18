The Green Bay Packers are beginning a new era after trading away franchise legend Aaron Rodgers this offseason. Jordan Love has the chance to establish himself as the new quarterback in Green Bay, but the Packers may not be done adding to the position. Per KPRC2, the Packers are working out former Birmingham Stallions quarterback and 2023 USFL MVP quarterback Alex McGough.

The Stallions repeated as USFL champions this summer, and their quarterback was a big reason why. McGough completed 67.4 percent of his passes for 2,104 yards, 20 touchdowns and just five interceptions in the regular season. He led the league in passing touchdowns, and ranked third in passing yards.

It's also worth noting that McGough was a dual-threat quarterback, as he finished sixth with 403 rushing yards and third with five rushing touchdowns. His USFL head coach, Skip Holtz, believes McGough is an NFL quarterback.

"I think he's as good as I've ever been around, and I've been around a lot of NFL quarterbacks," Holtz said, via theusfl.com.

McGough played his college football at Florida International University, and was a seventh-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2018. However, he did not make the final roster, and was signed to the practice squad. McGough also had short stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans, but the 27 year old has yet to play in an NFL game.

As of now, the Packers are carrying just three quarterback into training camp: Love, Sean Clifford and Danny Etling. McGough could make it four.