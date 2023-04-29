The Green Bay Packers used their first new pick, the 13th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, from trading quarterback Aaron Rodgers, their longest-tenured and perhaps arguably best player in team history, to the New York Jets on Iowa linebacker Lukas Van Vess, a classic pick by general manager Brian Gutekunst. However, the Green and Gold just utilized their second pick acquired in the deal, the 42nd pick in 2023 NFL Draft (second round), to do something on Friday that Rodgers consistently asked for: pour more resources into pass-catching playmakers. Green Bay opted to select Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave with the extra pick.

Musgrave has solid size for the position, measuring at 6-6, 253 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine. He is a truly dynamic vertical tight end running routes down the middle of the field. Musgrave isn't super established as a blocker, but he has the frame to be coached up into becoming solid at that area of the game. This is the big-bodied pass catcher Green Bay has been searching to add for new starting quarterback Jordan Love alongside wide receivers Christian Watson, whose nine scores from scrimmage were tied for fourth-most in the entire NFL among all wide receivers, and Romeo Doubs, the Packers' fourth-round pick receiver in the 2022 NFL Draft whom head coach Matt LaFleur likened to Davante Adams. Now, Love can grow alongside his primary weapons, whom have all been selected in each of the last two drafts.

Nephew of NFL quarterback Bill Musgrave

2022: 11 receptions, 169 yards, TD in two games

Strengths:

Looks like an oversized but sleek WR. And plays like one

Serious juice to threaten the seam

Large catch radius

Knack to make the difficult grab, even if he has to contort his body

Weaknesses:

Not a majorly agile, YAC type

Only played two games in 2022 before suffering season-ending injury

Some drops on film on what should've been easy catches

Minimal blocking expertise

