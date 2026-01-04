The Green Bay Packers wrap up the regular season in a Week 18 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. The Packers are locked in as the No. 7 seed in the NFC, so they will face either the Chicago Bears for the third time this year or the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round of NFL Super Wild Card Weekend next week. With Green Bay not having much to play for, we should see the Packers playing this one out with the goal of just getting into the postseason as healthy as possible.

Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS. The Vikings are 10.5-point favorites in the latest Packers vs. Vikings odds at DraftKings, and the over/under for total points is 37.

Where to watch Packers vs. Vikings on Sunday

When: Sunday, Jan. 4

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Packers vs. Vikings betting preview

Odds: Vikings -10.5, over/under 36.5

With Green Bay expected to sit most of its key players, the Vikings are sizable favorites at home as they try to end the year on a high note. Minnesota has been solid against the spread at 8-8 while Green Bay is just 5-10-1 ATS this year. The Vikings have covered four in a row, while the Packers are coming off three straight spread losses. The Packers are also 9-7 to the Over this year, while the Vikings are 8-8.

Packers vs. Vikings SGP

Packers +10.5

Over 37

Minnesota Over 12.5 first half points

Model's Packers vs. Vikings score prediction, picks

The Packers cover in 53% of simulations and win outright 37% of the time, returning value at +280 odds on the money line. The Over on this low total also hits 55% of the time.

Packers vs. Vikings score prediction: Vikings 23, Packers 17

