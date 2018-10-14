Packers vs. 49ers odds: Monday Night Football picks, predictions by expert who's 19-3 on Green Bay games

The Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers look to put last week's struggles behind them when they face off at Lambeau Field on Monday Night Football. Aaron Rodgers passed for 442 yards and three TDs last week at Detroit, but Mason Crosby missed five kicks in a 31-23 loss to the Lions. Niners QB C.J. Beathard was solid against the Cardinals, but couldn't muster enough points in a 28-18 loss.

White knows Rodgers has been dealing with a knee sprain, but looked healthy against the Lions. The Packers would have won had Pro Bowl kicker Mason Crosby not missed an astonishing four field goals and an extra point in a 31-23 loss. The former NFL MVP has 1,572 yards passing with 10 TDs and one INT. Davante Adams has emerged as one of the league's top receiving threats, hauling in 37 receptions for 425 yards and four scores, ranking in the top 15 in each category.

While Rodgers and the offense remain in the spotlight, the Packers' defense has held opponents to just 314 yards per game, fourth-fewest in the NFL. The pass defense is allowing just 209 yards, second-fewest, and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix leads the league with three INTs.

Just because Rodgers' knee is holding up doesn't mean they'll cover a sizable spread on Monday Night Football.

The Niners are just 1-4, but they've been in every game before turnovers or other key plays doomed their efforts. They actually out-gained the mighty Chiefs in Week 3 but fell 38-27, were nearly even with the Chargers (368-364) in a 29-27 loss, and last week dominated the Cardinals 447-220 but lost by 10.

Beathard has averaged 324 yards in his two games since replacing Jimmy Garoppolo, with four TDs but also four INTs. The Packers have only four INTs in five games, so if Beathard keeps the ball out of the hands of Green Bay defenders, the Niners have proven they can move up and down the field.

The Niners' defense has held teams to an average of 348 yards per game, 11th fewest in the NFL.

