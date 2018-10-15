Packers vs. 49ers odds: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from dialed-in expert who's 19-3 on Green Bay games

C.J. Beathard and the San Francisco 49ers visit Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in a high-stakes Monday Night Football game for both teams. San Francisco is 1-4 and needs a win to snap a three-game losing streak, while Green Bay (2-2-1) fell at Detroit last week and is trying to get back on track. Temperatures are expected to be in the 30s with 10 mph winds in the final game of Week 6, which kicks at 8:15 p.m. ET. The latest Packers vs. 49ers odds from Lambeau Field show Green Bay favored by 9 points, up 1.5 from the opening line. The Over-Under for total points scored is 46. SportsLine expert R.J. White has an incredible record picking Green Bay games, so before making your own Packers vs. 49ers picks and predictions, you need to see what he is saying about it.

White was SportsLine's most profitable NFL analyst last season and returned $100 bettors a profit of nearly $2,000. The renowned prognosticator has also cashed big in the prestigious Las Vegas SuperContest two of the last three years and now turned his eye toward Monday Night Football. In addition, White is an incredible 19-3 mark on spread picks involving the Packers. That includes a perfect 4-0 this season.

White has analyzed 49ers vs. Packers from every angle and locked in a strong point-spread pick.

White knows the Packers go as Rodgers goes. He's forged on through a knee sprain, but you wouldn't know it by his numbers. He's passed for 1,572 yards with 10 TDs and one INT, including a season-high 442 yards against the Lions last week.

Running back Aaron Jones, back from a suspension to open the season, has forced defenses to pay attention to Green Bay's ground game. He has rushed for 147 yards on 24 carries (6.1 average), while Jamaal Williams has 195 yards.

The Packers' defense has done its part, ranking fourth in the NFL with 314 total yards allowed per game, including No. 2 against the pass (209). Eleven different players have registered sacks, led by linebackers Blake Martinez and Kyle Fackrell with three apiece.

Just because Rodgers' knee is holding up doesn't mean the Packers will cover a sizable spread on Monday Night Football.

White also knows Beathard has averaged 324 yards with four TDs in his two games since replacing Jimmy Garoppolo (ACL). The Niners have proven they can get up and down the field. Not turning the ball over will be critical to staying within the spread.

While the QB situation is a work in progress, the run game has picked up the slack, ranking fourth in the NFL at 136 yards per game. Running back Matt Breida is a game-time decision with an ankle injury. If he can't go or is limited, look for a heavy dose of Alfred Morris on early downs and Kyle Juszczyk in the passing attack. The fullback had six catches last week for 75 yards.

Meanwhile, San Francisco's defense has done an impressive job stopping the run, allowing just 3.7 yards per carry all season. The Niners rank 11th in yards allowed, holding the Vikings, Chiefs and Chargers under 385 yards before completely shutting down the Cardinals last week.

White is leaning Over for Packers vs. 49ers, but he's found a crucial X-factor that causes one side of the spread to hit hard.

