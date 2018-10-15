Packers vs. 49ers odds: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from top-rated expert who's 19-3 on Green Bay games

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will try to get back on track when they host the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football to close out Week 6. The Packers are 2-2-1 after a loss at Detroit last week, while the 49ers fell to Arizona and head to Lambeau Field led by their backup quarterback and running back. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET. After opening as 7.5-point favorites, Green Bay is favored by nine in the latest Packers vs. 49ers odds. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas expects to be scored, is 46, down a half-point from the opener. With one of the largest spreads of the week and cold weather on tap, you'll want to see what R.J. White is saying about the game before making any Packers vs. 49ers picks.

White was SportsLine's most profitable NFL analyst last season and returned $100 bettors a profit of nearly $2,000. The renowned prognosticator has also cashed big in the prestigious Las Vegas SuperContest two of the last three years and now turned his eye toward Monday Night Football. In addition, White is an incredible 19-3 mark on spread picks involving the Packers. That includes a perfect 4-0 this season.

Now, White has analyzed 49ers vs. Packers from every angle and locked in a strong point-spread pick. You can only see it at SportsLine.

White knows the Packers go as Rodgers goes. He's forged on through a knee sprain, but you wouldn't know it by his numbers. He's passed for 1,572 yards with 10 TDs and one INT, including a season-high 442 yards against the Lions last week.

Running back Aaron Jones, back from a suspension to open the season, has forced defenses to pay attention to Green Bay's ground game. He has rushed for 147 yards on 24 carries (6.1 average), while Jamaal Williams has 195 yards.

The Packers' defense has done its part, ranking fourth in the NFL with 314 total yards allowed per game, including No. 2 against the pass (209). Eleven different players have registered sacks, led by linebackers Blake Martinez and Kyle Fackrell with three apiece.

Just because Rodgers' knee is holding up doesn't mean the Packers will cover a sizable spread on Monday Night Football.

The Niners are just 1-4, but they've been in every game before turnovers or other key plays doomed their efforts. They actually out-gained the mighty Chiefs in Week 3 but fell 38-27, were nearly even with the Chargers (368-364) in a 29-27 loss, and last week dominated the Cardinals 447-220 but lost by 10.

Beathard has averaged 324 yards in his two games since replacing Jimmy Garoppolo, with four TDs but also four INTs. The Packers have only four INTs in five games, so if Beathard keeps the ball out of the hands of Green Bay defenders, the Niners have proven they can move up and down the field.

The Niners' defense has held teams to an average of 348 yards per game, 11th fewest in the NFL.

We can tell you White is leaning Over for Packers vs. 49ers, but he's found a crucial X-factor that causes one side of the spread to hit hard. He's sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

Who covers in 49ers vs. Packers? And what crucial X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on Monday, all from the top NFL analyst who's an outstanding 19-3 on picks involving the Packers, and find out.