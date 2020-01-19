Packers vs. 49ers odds, spread: 2020 NFC Championship Game picks, predictions from advanced model on 96-65 run

A pair of red-hot teams collide on Sunday in the 2020 NFC Championship Game when the Green Bay Packers visit the San Francisco 49ers. The Packers (14-3), the second seed in the NFC playoff bracket, have won six straight, while the top-seeded Niners (14-3) have won three in a row and six of eight. The game will kick off at 6:40 p.m. ET from Santa Clara. The Packers lead the all-time series 36-31-1, including a 4-3 mark in the postseason.

San Francisco is favored by eight in the latest Packers vs. 49ers odds for the 2020 NFL Playoffs, while the over-under for total points scored is 46.5 after opening at 45. You'll want to see the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any 49ers vs. Packers picks of your own.

49ers vs. Packers spread: Niners -8

49ers vs. Packers over-under: 46.5 points

49ers vs. Packers money line: Packers +284, 49ers -357

SF: Niners have the top pass defense in the NFL (169.2 yards per game)

Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco has gotten its rushing attack going. In the divisional round win over Minnesota, the 49ers rushed for 186 yards and two touchdowns on 47 carries. The 47 rushing attempts were the most in a playoff game in franchise history, while the 186 rushing yards were the fifth-most gained in a postseason game.

Running back Tevin Coleman led the offensive attack with 22 carries for 105 yards and two TDs. It was his first career 100-yard game in the postseason and marked his first career two-touchdown playoff game. Coleman was the first Niners player to rush for more than 100 yards in a postseason game since Colin Kaepernick went for 130 on Jan. 19, 2014.

Why the Packers can cover

Despite having a dominant defense, San Francisco isn't a lock to cover the Packers vs. 49ers spread in the NFC Championship Game 2020. The Packers are used to playing for titles. This will be Green Bay's third NFC Championship Game appearance since 2014 (2014, 2016), the most in the conference since that time. No other NFC team has reached the title game more than once since 2014. Coach Matt LaFleur became the first coach in franchise history to lead his team to the playoffs in his first year.

Offensively, Green Bay has a major weapon in wide receiver Davante Adams. Adams set a single-game franchise playoff record with 160 receiving yards on eight catches (20.0 average), with two touchdowns in a 28-23 divisional round win over the Seattle Seahawks. The previous high was 159 yards by tight end Jermichael Finley in the 2009 postseason at Arizona.

