Packers vs. 49ers odds, spread: 2020 NFC Championship Game picks, predictions from proven model on 96-65 run

Two of the league's most improved teams from a year ago meet on Sunday when the Green Bay Packers battle the San Francisco 49ers in the 2020 NFC Championship Game. The Packers (14-3) made a 6.5-game improvement over last year's 6-9-1 squad, while the Niners (14-3) made a 10-game jump from their dismal 3-13 mark in 2018.

The game, from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., will begin at 6:40 p.m. ET. San Francisco is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Packers vs. 49ers odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 46.5.

49ers vs. Packers spread: Niners -7.5

49ers vs. Packers over-under: 46.5 points

49ers vs. Packers money line: Packers +284, 49ers -357

Packers +284, 49ers -357 GB: Packers allow 19.8 points per game

SF: Niners have the top passing defense in the NFL (169.2 yards per game)

Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco advanced to its 14th NFC Championship Game since 1980 thanks in large part to its defense. The 49ers crushed Minnesota last week and improved its divisional round mark to 16-7. The 49ers defense limited the Vikings to 147 total yards, including 21 rushing -- the fewest ever allowed by San Francisco in a postseason game in franchise history.

The 49ers defense also registered six sacks of Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins, tied for second most in team history, and were led by defensive lineman Nick Bosa's two sacks. Also registering sacks were defensive linemen Arik Armstead, DeForest Buckner, Dee Ford and Solomon Thomas.

Why the Packers can cover

Despite having a dominant defense, San Francisco isn't a lock to cover the Packers vs. 49ers spread in the NFC Championship Game 2020. The Packers are used to playing for titles. This will be Green Bay's third NFC Championship Game appearance since 2014 (2014, 2016), the most in the conference since that time. No other NFC team has reached the title game more than once since 2014. Coach Matt LaFleur became the first coach in franchise history to lead his team to the playoffs in his first year.

Offensively, Green Bay has a major weapon in wide receiver Davante Adams. Adams set a single-game franchise playoff record with 160 receiving yards on eight catches (20.0 average), with two touchdowns in a 28-23 divisional round win over the Seattle Seahawks. The previous high was 159 yards by tight end Jermichael Finley in the 2009 postseason at Arizona.

How to make 49ers vs. Packers picks

