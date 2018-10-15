Packers vs. 49ers score: Live updates, results, game stats, highlights, for 'Monday Night Football'

There has been an odd lack of Aaron Rodgers on "Monday Night Football" over the last few years: Rodgers has played in just three home Monday night games since 2011, which seems like a crime against football fans who want to watch the master operate on the biggest stage.

Rodgers will do so on Monday without a full complement of receivers, as Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison are inactive. That throws the syllable brothers, Equanimeous St. Brown and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, as the two primary receivers along with Davante Adams for Rodgers against the 49ers.

Don't worry, he'll probably be fine. In the three home games on Monday night, Rodgers completed over 70 percent of his passes, threw for more than 900 yards and tossed 12 touchdowns and zero interceptions. He's very good when the lights shine bright and they are shining bright on Monday, especially with the Packers coming off a brutal loss to the Lions that featured Mason Crosby missing 12 points worth of kicks.

Rodgers looked like he feels much better physically, and he'll need to be sharp for the Packers to win, or at least for the Packers to cover the hefty nine-point spread Vegas gave them over the 49ers. Tune in below for live updates throughout the game.

